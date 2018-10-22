A beautiful Scottish property for sale at £1.35million+

A desirable country property nestled in the heart of Strathnairn has come to the market.

Presented through Galbraith, with over 260 acres of private grounds including grazing, established woodlands, heather hills and salmon fishing rights on the river Nairn, Glen Nairn Lodge enjoys a spectacular position overlooking the beautiful Lochan Dubh across Strathnairn to the Flichity hills which form part of the Monadhliath range.

The spacious four bedroom lodge was carefully designed some 30 years ago to take advantage of the outstanding setting and it offers immaculate accommodation incorporating many of the high-quality features of traditional houses, including beautiful oak panelling, fine polished oak floors and doors throughout.

Designed with entertaining in mind, the reception hall and the long gallery compliment the spacious drawing room and beautifully panelled dining room to form an impressive, yet manageable country house.

It comes complete with a self-contained two-bedroom flat and a range of superb outbuildings which include a quadruple garage and workshop, horse stables and a tack room with a spacious hay loft and a range of useful kennels and store sheds.

John Bound, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: ‘This property enjoys a truly unsurpassed location with an abundance of wildlife in its own 260-acre playground, with fishing rights on a stretch of the River Nairn.

‘It presents a fantastic lifestyle opportunity for those who love the great outdoors as well as the chance to establish a rural business from home given the extent of the outbuildings.

‘If it’s peace and tranquillity you are seeking but within easy reach of city amenities, Glen Nairn is the perfect place to call home.’

Strathnairn is one of Scotland’s most attractive Highland valleys with a great variety of birds and wildlife.

Red kites, red squirrels, roe deer and sika deer are regularly seen from Glen Nairn Lodge, as are a variety of ducks, grebes and waders at the lochan, together with the occasional osprey and otter.

The woods are home to crossbills, woodcock and sometimes long eared owl, while red deer, mountain hare, red grouse and golden eagle can be spotted on the high ground.

Inverarnie lies three miles away from the lodge and has a small shop, while the city of Inverness is 12miles away (about 20 minutes by car). Inverness Airport, with regular flights to the south and parts of Europe, is around 20 miles away.

Offers over £1.35 million will be considered through the Galbraith Inverness office.

Click HERE to find out more about Glen Nairn Lodge.