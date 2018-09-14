A beautiful lodge estate for sale in the Highlands

Galbraith and joint agents Goldsmith bring to the market the Fearna Lodge Estate which lies near the attractive fishing village of Lochinver.

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one’s own piece of wilderness with a superb modern five-bedroom lodge together with approximately 735 acres of land with red deer stalking, rough shooting, duck flighting, salmon fishing and trout fishing on numerous trout lochs, about two hours from Inverness.

Extending to around 735 acres, this compact Highland estate is perfect for those seeking a manageable mixed sporting estate. Fearna is within just a few minutes’ drive of one of the most spectacular and unspoilt stretches of coastline in Scotland with some of the UK’s finest beaches, including the renowned beaches of Clachtoll and Achmelvich.

Sitting in an elevated, private position overlooking one of the principal estate lochs, the modern lodge was built in 2012 and it benefits from 360 degree views of the stunning Sutherland scenery. Extending to some 3,600 square feet, it offers spacious open plan living with floor to ceiling glass walls to make the most of the beautiful views.

The Estate lies in a National Scenic Area and also in the UNESCO North West Highland Geopark. It offers excellent holiday rental potential and also potential for a sizeable woodland planting scheme.

Handling the sale for Galbraith, John Bound said: ‘Fearn Lodge estate is the perfect rural retreat and a fine example of a wilderness property with contemporary comforts.

‘The well-appointed modern lodge comes complete with solar panels, underfloor heating on the ground floor and a large wood burning stove, guaranteed to warm you up after a long day on the hill.’

The Lodge is spacious, bright and comfortable and the five bedrooms are each served by their own bathroom offering flexible living accommodation. There is a timber framed double garage with kennel and floored loft area.

Richard Seaman, of joint agent Goldsmiths, added: ‘This is the ideal place to escape the confines of modernity and enjoy the breath-taking solitude this estate offers. Climb the rocky outcrops, explore the undulating moorland, fish the private hill lochs and maybe catch a salmon on the small spate river which is a tributary of the Inver.’

Fearna Lodge Estate is for sale for offers over £900,000 through joint agents, Galbraith, and Goldsmiths.

Click HERE for more details.