A beautiful Georgian home set in acres of space

Linden Park is a stunning detached Georgian house which has been brought to the property market.

Presented for sale by Strutt and Parker, the house was originally the manager’s house of the nearby, but now long gone mill. The current owners have lived over 20 years at the property and have made various improvements over the years.

Linden Park enjoys a peaceful setting set in about 2½ acres to the south of the sought after town of Auchterarder which provides all everyday requirements.

On the ground floor the accommodation is approached through a lovely entrance front door which leads to a bright reception hall with stunning staircase leading to the first floor.

From the hall, doors give access to the principle reception rooms including a Drawing room with fireplace and wood burning stove, cornice work and windows overlooking the garden. Further doors lead to a dining room overlooking the garden as well as the kitchen/living room.

The family kitchen/living room has a new kitchen with a full range of wall and floor units incorporating a range cooker, dishwasher and hob. The dining area has a door leading to the garden and there is a further door to a downstairs WC.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom suite with dressing room and bathroom. There are two further bedrooms all accessed from the main landing with the rear landing giving access to the family bathroom and bedroom and the library/bedroom 5. Stairs lead to the Playroom/Bedroom 6.

The gardens at Linden Park are a particular feature of the property. The gardens are private and are well screened yet benefit from light with the mature trees and shrubs. In total the grounds extend to approximately 2.5 acres. Subject to planning there could be development potential within the lower gardens.

The grounds are approached via the private drive through gates which lead to a drive way with parking and turning at the front of the house. There are lovely lawns and a wide variety of trees and shrubs within the grounds.

Beside the house is a garage which has new roof trusses and subject to the necessary consents could be developed into additional accommodation or an office.

Linden Park occupies a great location off Abbey Road, Auchterarder. The town of Auchterarder has a range of independent shops, cafes, delicatessens, a supermarket, bank, health centre, post Office and many clubs. Local primary and secondary schools are in the area including The Community School of Auchterarder and Crieff High School.

Independent schools include Ardvreck, Craigclowan, Morrison’s Academy, Strathallan, Glenalmond College and Kilgraston as well as Dollar Academy.

Aside from Auchterarder Golf Club, Gleneagles in extremely close and is home to 3 of the world’s finest golf courses set within 850 acres. The Gleneagles Hotel has 4 restaurants including Andrew Fairlie’s 2 Michelin star, as well as superb leisure facilities. The hotel also offers opportunities for riding, shooting, fishing, falconry, off-road driving, mountain biking and tennis.

The A9 gives access to Stirling, Perth and beyond. Gleneagles train station has services to Perth, Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh and London. Scotrail operates a sleeper service to and from London Euston. Edinburgh and Glasgow airport serve UK, European and International destinations.

Perthshire offers many opportunities for hill walking, riding, mountain biking and munro bagging. For those who enjoy field sports, fishing is available on the Rivers Tay, Earn and Almond, and pheasant and grouse shooting is available for lease in the area.

There is skiing at both Cairngorm and Glenshee and Perth Racecourse hosts events throughout the year.

The agents will consider offers over £720,000.

Click HERE for more details.