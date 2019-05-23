A B listed Georgian Gothic style house from 1800

A B listed Georgian Gothic-style property, set in mature grounds, is now available for purchase.

Kinlochlaich House, in Appin, Argyll and Bute, is presented for sale by Bell Ingram.

Kinlochlaich House is a B listed Georgian Gothic style house dating from about 1800, but with some parts of the house having much earlier origins. The main part of the house is over three floors in addition to a cellar.

There are three individual apartments, one within the main house and two of which form part of the original tackman’s house. The house stands on the south facing slopes of the Appin hills in just over an acre of mature gardens and there is a sweeping driveway to the front for the private house and to the rear for the apartments.

There is a shared rear courtyard where there is a double garage and a machine store. Some parts of the house, although perfectly functional, may now benefit from minor modernisation.

Stone entrance stairs lead to double doors into the vestibule which has a stone floor and a barrel-vaulted ceiling. An ornate door and a partially glazed partition open to the reception hall which has a low rising staircase with a mid-landing and a WC with wash basin and a window to the rear.

The large sitting room has a focal open fireplace, an open press shelved display, windows to the side and ornate cornicing including feature panelling to dado height. The kitchen/dining room has a focal log burning stove, press display, ornate cornicing and a built-in dresser.

The kitchen is fitted with base and wall units in white with contrasting worktops. There is an inset stainless steel sink and mixer tap and the integrated appliances include a fridge freezer, double oven, gas hob and cooker hood.

The scullery/utility room has a Belfast style sink and plumbing for an automatic washing machine. There is wall mounted shelving and a window to the rear.

From the reception hall, a link door opens to the holiday apartments, and access through to the office. The office has a double window to the front. At basement level, there is a cellar with wine storage, power and light.

On the first floor mid-landing is a water tank cupboard and internal link door to the holiday apartments. There is a shower room with WC, wash basin and shower with screening and tiling, a heated towel radiator and a window overlooking the rear.

Bedroom one has cathedral style windows to the front and side, a surrounding dado rail, a built-in wardrobe, a wash basin and a corner fireplace.

Bedroom two has a surrounding dado with picture rail and cornicing, cathedral style windows overlooking the front.

The third double room has cathedral style windows to the side, a fire surround, built in wardrobe and a washbasin with storage below.

The family bathroom has a WC, wash basin and a cast iron bath, heated towel radiator and cathedral style windows to the side.

A short turning staircase leads to the attic where there is a small study with a window overlooking the rear, leading through to a single bedroom with a dormer. In addition, there is a double bedroom with two dormer windows.

Linnhe Apartment is on the lower ground floor of the main house with its own separate entrance through a glazed door to the vestibule and hall. The dining size kitchen has base units, worktops and an inset stainless steel sink and mixer tap, window to the side and space for a small table and chairs.

The sitting room has a window to the front and side, with a window seat and a corner fireplace. A modern shower room in white has a WC, wash basin, corner shower with full tiling and screening, fully tiled walls and floor and a window to the rear.

Bedroom one is a small double bedroom with a window to the front; a second bedroom is positioned off the kitchen has a window to the side and a built-in wardrobe. This apartment is electrically heated.

Externally there is a laundry and boiler room with a concealed oil-fired boiler and a worktop with an inset stainless steel sink and drainer. It has plumbing for an automatic washing machine and space for a tumble dryer.

Independent access leads to two further apartments, Corrie on the ground floor and Creran on the upper floor. From here there is a link door to the office and there is a pantry with a stone shelf and a window.

Corrie Apartment has an entrance hall with coat cupboard, a spacious bedroom with seating space, windows to the front and side with deep window ledges. The en suite bathroom has a modern suite in white, a WC, wash basin, bath with a shower above, fully tiled walls, a heating towel rail and a window to the side. The breakfasting size kitchen is fitted with base units and worktops, an inset stainless steel sink with mixer tap and a window to the front. Again, this apartment has electric heating.

Creran Apartment has an entrance hall with storage cupboards and Velux window to the rear. The bathroom has WC, wash basin, cast iron bath with shower above and a window to the rear, and a heated towel radiator. The galley-style kitchen has base and wall units, worktops and an inset stainless steel sink and two skylight windows for natural light.

The sitting room has a focal fire and surround, display shelving, press cupboard and storage cupboard, windows to the front and side. Bedroom one is a double room with a window to the front and bedroom two is a single room with a window to the front. This apartment is electrically heated.

To the front is a continuation of the sweeping drive and a small courtyard leading to the front door where there are extensively stocked colourful borders. To the side is a lawn with several mature trees and colourful mature planting.

A private chipped driveway to the rear provides parking for several vehicles and has a useful log and coal store. There is a stocked border to the side. A detached concrete sectional garage with a pitched roof caters for additional storage and to the side is a small lawn accommodating the oil tank.

The property has a guide price of £495,000.

