A B-listed country home with a woodland meadow

A B-Listed country house, complete with its own woodland meadow, has gone on the market.

South Kinaldy House, in St Andrews, Fife, dates from around 1803 and is set in stunning rural countryside not far from the historic university town.

The house is packed full of character, set in grounds of 0.73 acres, and was originally built as the stables and carriage house for Kinaldy Farm.

The secluded steading and was converted to a home around 1980 and then completely and creatively remodelled and renovated in 2008 and 2009 with subsequent major updates in 2011 and 2014.

It features an ancient yew and twisted Fife burr elm staircase, cart arch windows, and has a magnificent landscape garden and private wooded meadow.

Due to the size of the wooded meadow and pond area, there is, potentially, ample space for a variety of uses such as horses, stables, a studio or glamping pods.

Carl Warden, of Bell Ingram, said: ‘South Kinaldy House offers buyers the chance to purchase a slice of history with a home dating from the 1800s, but with all the modern features you’d expect thanks to its recent renovation.

‘It offers the best of both worlds as it is located in open countryside, but close enough to the beautiful town of St Andrews with its famous golf courses and boutique shops.’

Renovation works carried out in 2010 mean that the house is furnished with bespoke lime wash and beeswax wall finishes, natural sheep wool thermal acoustic insulation and Fife burr elm throughout.’

The mature part of the garden has been nurtured over a number of years and makes for a visually stunning feature of the property. A network of paths run through the formal garden and there are several distinct areas for entertaining, gardening, seated relaxation and birdwatching.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only and can be arranged through Bell Ingram’s Perth office on 01738 621121.

For further details, visit HERE.

The property has a guide price of £625,000.