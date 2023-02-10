£1m Scottish castle bought by American

KNOCKDERRY Castle, a category-A listed Baronial pile at Cove on Loch Long, has been sold to a buyer from the United States.

The castle, which was on the market for offers over £1.25 million, was built in the mid-19th century for James Templeton, a Scottish textile manufacturer.

Knockderry was designed by Alexander “Greek” Thomson, with additions and interior decorations by William Leiper.

The new owner “intends to restore the entire property and its surrounds to its former glory”, according to Shepherd and Strutt & Parker, the estate agencies that sold the property.

Gary Louttit, head of hospitality and leisure at Shepherd, said: “We are delighted to have been instructed to sell such a stunning building and to have completed the sale of Knockderry Castle after going to a closing date on behalf of our clients.”

The firm added: “Occupying an elevated position being accessed from Shore Road within the village of Cove, Knockderry Castle provides excellent views overlooking Loch Long, a stunning sea loch situated on the west coast near Loch Lomond and Helensburgh.

“The property offers a wealth of original features including cros step gables, turrets, stone balustrades and an extraordinary wood panelled drawing room [that] includes a minstrel gallery and other features including period fireplaces, panelling and stained-glass windows.

“The main property incorporates an entrance hall, four reception rooms, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms and extensive ancillary accommodation throughout.

“The castle is set within attractive gardens with mature trees, a terraced area immediately adjacent to the castle and provides sunning views over Loch Long and the surrounding area.”

