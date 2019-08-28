17th century tower wing for sale at A-listed mansion

A historic tower wing within an A listed mansion with a superb drawing room all set within renowned gardens is now for sale.

Presented by Mark Atkinson Property and Savills, Tyninghame House is one of Scotland’s most notable country houses, and one of the nation’s most ancient habitations.

The romantic ruins of the church of St Baldred date back to the 12th century. The Tyninghame Estate, estimated to cover circa 28,000 acres in 1628, was acquired by the 1st Earl of Haddington. Consecutive owners added to and extended the principal building.

The present building was extended in 1829 by the prolific and distinguished Scottish architect, William Burn. The house was sold in 1987, and divided by Kit Martin into the current wings, all divided vertically rather than horizontally to retain the original proportions of the main rooms.

Set over four floors, The Tower Wing provides spectacular views over the surrounding gardens and Tyne estuary to the south. Entered from a private courtyard, a welcoming entrance hall provides access to a cloakroom and utility room, with stairs leading up to the first floor.

Beyond the entrance hallway is a bright and spacious sitting room with dining area. A large bay window allows much natural light into the room and gives superb views over the courtyard garden towards the church of St Baldred.

A galley kitchen is located to the west side of the property and has access straight onto the south facing courtyard.

From the first floor landing the impressive drawing room spans the total width of the tower, with outstanding southerly views. The room possesses exquisite original features including cornicing, original heritage wallpaper, fireplace, and bay sash-and-case windows with internal shutters.

Stairs lead up to the second floor where a spacious and light library offers a peaceful space. There is a seating area centred around a fireplace, and bay window with seating to enjoy the panoramic views.

The master bedroom is located off the library with an en suite bathroom. The staircase continues up to the third floor, where three further bedrooms are located, all serviced by a family bathroom and separate WC.

Outside, the communal grounds extend to over 38 acres and include wonderfully planted and landscaped gardens. Within the grounds are mature woodlands and trees, with an oak tree having been planted by King Edward VII in 1902.

A secret garden, mile long avenue to the Estuary, wilderness garden, the great border on the southern lawn and other beautiful and secluded areas are amongst the grounds surrounding the property. A hard tennis court is accessible within the grounds, and is shared between eight owners, including The Tower Wing. The spectacular gardens are open to the public twice a year to raise funds for selected charities.

Property agent Andrew Thomson said: ‘This is a tremendous opportunity to own a piece of Scottish architectural history and to enjoy the scale and scenic setting of a mansion house and country estate without the sole responsibility for its upkeep.’

Tyninghame House is beautifully situated, set in a very famous garden with 38 acres of woodlands and parkland which features a 16th former century bowling green, an ice house, an heraldic sundial, and a tall sandstone obelisk that marks the head of a mile long avenue stretching to the sea.

The owners at Tyninghame House enjoy designated bridle paths, cycle paths and footpaths both in the grounds and through neighbouring parkland and woodlands. A network of woodland paths lead down to the coast where there are magnificent, sandy beaches next to the John Muir Country Park.

Edinburgh is only 27 miles away via the A1, which is dual carriageway from Haddington. Dunbar, 6 miles to the east, has a railway station on the main line from Edinburgh to London King’s Cross, with further regular trains to Edinburgh from Drem.

East Linton is the nearest village and has local shops, a church, two pubs, a restaurant and a primary school. Belhaven Hill prep school is on the near side of Dunbar. All of the fee-paying schools in Edinburgh are within a reasonable distance.

There are many renowned golf courses in the area which include North Berwick West and East links, Dunbar, Archerfield, Muirfield and all the Gullane courses.

The agents will consider offers over £600,000.

Click HERE for more details.