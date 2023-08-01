Part exchange now on offer at West Lodge Estate

West Lodge Estate near Crieff has announced it is now offering perspective buyers the opportunity to part exchange their existing properties.

Safe, secured and with a gated entrance, West Lodge Estate is just a short distance from Crieff, on the edge of the Louis Vuitton estate.

It offers buyers a stunning rural setting which is still within easy reach of Scotland’s major road network.

Since its launch, West Lodge Estate, which has luxury downsizing lodges from just £99,000, has been attracting numerous over 50’s keen to downsize.

The small and exclusive nature of the park sees it offering only 35 lodges for private sale in total.

Beautifully landscaped, West Lodge Estate has a full residential licence and is fully geared up to cater for the needs and desires of its over 50’s clientele.

Along with its attractive environment, living here can offer top lifestyle opportunities, including the many golf courses nearby, fantastic walking routes, fishing, luxury shopping and gourmet dining, alongside leading visitor attractions such as the Glenturret Distillery.

Partnering the best lodge manufacturers in the country, West Lodge Estate has stunning, beautifully decorated and furnished models such as the unique Loch Awe double lodge, (from £199,000), a truly exceptional two bed property.

Comprising an extremely spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen area with luxury integrated appliances, together with a master bedroom with master bathroom, twin bedroom with its own ensuite, and a stunning porch area, this beautiful lodge is spacious enough to additionally include a hallway.

Its balcony runs the full length of the rear of the lodge, off the bedrooms.

Its incredible specification includes all fixtures, fittings, furniture and interior decoration. Outside, there is a private driveway and attractive landscaped garden area.

The latest part exchange offer from West Lodge Estate is making it even easier for interested parties to access their retirement dream, as two years of site fees will also be covered by the park when buyers reserve a lodge by the end of August. Additionally, moving and relocation costs are also being covered.

An additional exclusive enclave of properties will be added to the park in the coming months.

Your Move Stirling (01786 451555) are handling lodge sales at West Lodge Estate, and will advise on the simple, hassle free part exchange process, which offers market valuation for an existing home.

A bespoke tour of the luxury show lodges is also available, by contacting Your Move, or the park itself on 01764 670354. The park is happy to be contacted out of hours when Your Move is closed.

www.westlodgesestate.com.