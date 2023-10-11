Nordic Living: An Edinburgh Townhouse

AD Feature

In the heart of Nordic Living’s latest project, a true Scandinavian-inspired masterpiece has taken shape.

With creative freedom and a vision for timeless elegance, we embarked on a journey to transform an ordinary property into a captivating Scandinavian retreat that marries the old and new with unmatched finesse.

Our design philosophy revolved around the notion that Scandinavian style isn’t just a trend; it’s a way of life.

We embraced clean lines and minimalism, blending them seamlessly with a selection of vintage pieces that exude character and history.

The backbone of this project lies in the meticulous curation of furniture.

We sourced a harmonious mix of contemporary Scandinavian pieces that offered comfort and functionality.

Iconic designs from re-nouned designers were juxtaposed with carefully chosen vintage gems, creating a captivating narrative of timeless design with each piece of furniture having a story to tell.

Art played a pivotal role in elevating the ambiance of this space.

We handpicked artworks that not only complemented the furniture but also made bold statements of their own.

The art pieces brought vibrant colours and textures to the serene backdrop, creating a delightful interplay of aesthetics and emotion.

In conclusion, Nordic Living’s latest project is a testament to the beauty of Scandinavian design principles.

It’s a celebration of the timeless elegance, the harmony of old and new, and the power of carefully curated art.

This property is more than just a home; it’s a sanctuary where Scandinavian aesthetics and comfort coexist in perfect harmony, offering a truly unique living experience.

Read more home and garden news from Scottish Field

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.