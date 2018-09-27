Revamp your home at the autumn clearance

We all like to give our homes a spruce up, and now’s the perfect time to do it.

The Steven Burgess Furniture & Interiors autumn clearance sale starts this Saturday, 29 September, at 10.30am, where you’ll be able to pick up dining sets, sofas, occasional chairs, bedroom furniture, mattresses, occasional furniture, luxury curtains and accessories.

And there are some great deals to be had, as the luxury display painted kitchen has been reduced from £48,500 down to £24,000.

The Steven Burgess Furniture bargain of the year features silestone tops, American walnut trim and walnut overmantle, pocket doors on upper units, a painted island unit with walnut trim and a granite top.

Two silestone sinks and a Bosch dishwasher are contained within the island plus four painted bar stools. A free standing Steven Burgess ‘Argyll’ larder and oven housing unit complements this kitchen featuring a Miele oven, Miele warming drawer, Miele coffee maker, fridge and overhead storage.

Steven Burgess Furniture & Interiors is an independent Furniture Retailer, and can be found in Arnprior, 10 miles west of Stirling on the A811.

The showroom is open Monday–Sunday from 10.30am–4.30pm.

Visit www.stevenburgess.co.uk for more details, or call 01786 870685.