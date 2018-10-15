Revamp for the festive season with Saks & Hart

The festive season is fast approaching, and the perfect way to get your home ready is at hand this weekend.

Saks and Hart are inviting Scottish Field readers to join them for the launch of their stunning Christmas range of interiors and luxury gifts – you can browse, shop and enjoy a glass of something bubbly!

These will take place at Saks and Hart, Main Road, Kirkoswald, this Saturday and Sunday, 20 and 21 October.

If you can’t manage that event, then there’s another at Saks and Hart, Dalgarven Mill, Ayrshire, on Saturday and Sunday, 3 and 4 November.

A spokesman said: ‘We have lots to make your home beautiful at Christmas, from fabulous furniture, lighting and home accessories, to winter flowers and Christmas decorations that you will love.

‘You’ll also find lots of great new gifts ideas. This year we’ll be launching two brand new jewellery ranges and a gorgeous range of ladies and gents gloves, scarves and slippers, as well as our new grooming range for men.

‘We’ll also be presenting the latest range of Helen Moore faux fur huffs and scarfs, as well as some exquisite perfumes, body products and lots of candles. We look forward to seeing you.’