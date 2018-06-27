Established Scots firm opens its first showrooms

A Scottish firm, one of the oldest established paint makers in the UK, has opened its first paint showrooms in Edinburgh and London.

Craig & Rose has opened inthe Scottish capital at 13 Deanhaugh Street in Stockbridge, and at 161 Chiswick High Road in London.

The new Edinburgh showroom is less than two miles from the original Craig & Rose factory in Leith, where the company was founded in 1829 by two young Edinburgh entrepreneurs James Craig & Hugh Rose.

Today Craig & Rose paints continue to be produced in a purpose-built factory in Scotland.

Craig & Rose’s renowned 1829 Vintage Colour Collection with its curated palette of 110 vintage colours will be available from their new locations as well as a wall of hundreds of mixable colours and the highly sought after Artisan Effects range.

Personalised colour advice, bespoke in-home colour consultancy service and the opportunity to experiment with colour will be available in both stores.

Famed for its highly pigmented Chalky Emulsion, Craig & Rose is known for its archive-accurate colours and an intensely matt finish that gives a real depth of colour with excellent opacity levels for great coverage.

The new stores will also showcase the Artisan Effects collection; a high-end decorative paint collection that creates entirely unique finishes for both furniture and walls.

From Glitter to Copper and Rust to Concrete each of the Artisan effects creates bold bespoke results ideal for ornaments, furniture or walls.

Phil White, general manager at Craig & Rose, said: ‘The interior design communities of Chiswick and Stockbridge share a natural affinity with the Craig & Rose paint collection and were a natural choice for our first store locations.

‘Opening our first UK stores enables us to bring archive paints to the consumer market in our own dedicated setting and showcase our heritage colours to their fullest.

‘Our teams will be offering personalised expert advice and a bespoke colour consultancy service to customers browsing in our new showroom together, where our complete range of colours is on display to both sample and buy.’

The London store will also act as a hub for creative archive painting workshops for all levels of interior design expertise.