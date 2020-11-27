Decisions, decisions, decisions: How to make the right interior design choices

WHAT are the most commonly asked questions in interior design and more importantly what are the answers? Well, here at Tangram, our team of interior designers have put their heads together to give you their top tips to help you make those all-important design decisions!

How do I choose a colour palate?

It is not often that we start an interior project with a completely blank canvas. Most of our clients have some existing furniture, artwork or ornaments that they would like to be featured and that is often a good starting point in selecting a colour palate. Another important factor to consider is the direction your room faces. The general rule of thumb is to add warm colours to cool north-facing rooms. Whereas brighter south-facing rooms can accommodate both cool and warm colours to a certain extent. Colour also has a huge impact on atmosphere and mood. Depending on how you see yourself using the space will really influence the colour choice. To take an example: your living room needs a new lick of paint and you love the idea of a dark and moody atmosphere. Great, you’re halfway there. However, during the day you also use your living room to work from home. While dark and moody may be perfect to relax in the evening, it is far from ideal when you are trying to be productive during the day. It is therefore paramount to really think about how you will use the space when thinking about colour.

How do I identify my interior style?

Sometimes we can get a little bogged down in determining our interior style and how to apply it to our homes. It is important to remember however that we can combine two or more styles seamlessly as long as there is some common ground. Perhaps you like the clean lines and neutral tones of a minimalist look but you equally like the grandeur and detail of a more traditional look – that’s okay. Create unity between the two through colour or pattern. You can also use artwork to bring together varying styles. So long as there is some consistency, it will work. Rather than focussing on a set style, think about your home as a reflection of you and your personality. And if you’re still feeling a bit stuck that’s where we come in – take away the stress and hire an interior designer to think about this for you!

Trends, should I follow them?

Subconsciously we all buy in to the latest trends. What we see introduced in Cologne or Milan will eventually find its way to our local design and furniture stores. Trends shape the design industry and although they are important, they come and they go. That is why we argue that instead of focussing on the latest trends, invest in furniture that will stand the test of time. The benefits of buying good, high-quality design are two-fold: longevity and style. Designer furniture is built to last and not just years, but often for generations. Furthermore, good design will continue to impress throughout the years and will never go out of fashion. That doesn’t mean to say you should or need to disregard trends entirely. If you like to buy the latest interior magazines (as we do!) and apply fresh looks to your home, we recommend doing so through the smaller items – cushions, throws, paint choice etc. Not only is this more cost effective than updating your sofa every other year but it is also more sustainable and practical.

How do I make the most out of a space?

Whether modest or palatial your home needs storage and in our opinion you can never have enough of it. Particularly as we are spending more and more time at home, ample storage is key to maintaining a clutter free and organised lifestyle. We have already begun to see how designers are coming up with clever solutions to really utilise a space, and in some cases create entirely new zones. Think about your under-used or forgotten spaces and when selecting furniture, choose items that are flexible and adaptable. For example, bookshelves that double up as room dividers, dressers that can be used as desks – this will really help maximise functionality.

Storage doesn’t need to just be about function either. Make a statement and showcase your belongings to add depth and finesse (please note this may require a certain level of tidiness!).

Remember, interior design is personal. What works for you will not work for everyone, and while it may seem that there are certain rules to stick to these can be bent and sometimes broken!

We hope we have answered some of your design queries but if you are still a little stumped, feel free to get in touch. We would love to hear from you!

Tangram Furnishers: 0131 556 6551/ info@tangramfurnishers.co.uk

www.tangramfurnishers.co.uk