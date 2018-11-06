All things white and beautiful this festive season

Much as we don’t like to admit it, Christmas is on its way.

It’s fast approaching the time of year when everyone begins to think about family and friends, presents and parties, sparkles and – love ‘em or hate ‘em – sprouts!

Often, the last thing anyone has time for is decorating their home, which means the same baubles and tinsel get brought down from the attic and dusted off for another festival season.

Nothing wrong with that of course, and most of us love the memories they conjure up. But this year, why not freshen things up a bit?

Family housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel Homes asked one of their interior designers for the inside track on what’s hot this Christmas – apart from dad in his Christmas jumper.

Malcolm Duffin owns Malcolm Duffin Design, based at Limekilns in Fife. He has decorated hundreds of houses for clients over the years.

Malcolm believes that keeping things simple is the best approach, with some warm, witty touches that mean something to guests.

He said: ‘This year, white is a hot trend. A white – or real – tree looks amazing, strung with white lights, bows and baubles, set off with some greenery and cherished decorations. In our house we always give pride of place to baubles featuring our Labrador, Boston!’

Malcolm’s top tips are:

Buy good quality white paper to wrap presents, tying them up with the same white ribbon that adorns your tree. Post Office luggage labels cost pennies and make stylish gift tags with hand written messages and a sprig of greenery.

For the table, add to the sense of occasion with a charger or larger plate underneath a white dinner service. White cotton or linen napkins add simplicity and style. And you can use the same Post Office luggage labels to write out guests’ names using a silver pen.

A natural/white wreath, made from birch or spruce, looks gorgeous. You can get these at many garden centres and add a bit of interest with white baubles if you like.

Poinsettia anyone? If you love them, try a white one instead!

He added: ‘For a witty touch, I’m tracking down miniature polar bears for each place setting, setting everything off with white candles, white flowers, white crackers and more greenery. You could even serve a white chocolate dessert!’