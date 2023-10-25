‘I’m selling my off-grid eco-cottage for £40k and it comes with a Boeing 737 kitchen.’

A private chef is selling his off-grid eco-property for just £40,000 – after transforming a Boeing 737 galley into a working kitchen.

Owner Andrew Mellon transformed the home in Banff, Aberdeenshire, during lockdown but is now selling it at auction.

The cottage is entirely off-grid, with just two solar panels providing enough electricity to power everything inside the 280 sq ft property.

The 55-year-old bought an old jetliner on Ebay for just £149 and converted his cottage kitchen with it.

The galley can hold around 1,000 everyday kitchen items and includes genuine plane cabin windows as well as serving carts from British Airways.

Andrew up-cycled the galley with American Airlines’ classic bare metal Eagle livery, and suspended stainless steel metal clouds and birds from ceiling.

Five antique doors make up the wall panelling in the seating area adjacent to the kitchen space.

It has an open plan kitchen, dining and living space and a spiral staircase leading to a sleeper loft. There are stunning sea views.

There is an option to build a full height dormer and bi-fold doors onto a small courtyard garden.

There is also a building plot next door with planning permission for three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Below the sleeper loft is bathroom and bunk room/storeroom which still requires finishing.

‘It’s a great little cottage or holiday home with views of the sea and being off grid has been interesting in the winter – my fridge was an airline trolley in the courtyard,’ Andrew said.

‘I am hoping that whoever buys it keeps some of the current features.’

The property is due for online auction with Online Property Auctions Scotland on 2 November at 9am, for offers of at least £40,000.

