How Granny’s copper coin inspired flower innovation

IT’S a Granny’s trick passed down from generation to generation – and used by plenty of church flower arrangers too: stick a copper penny in a vase of cut flowers to make them last longer.

Copper inside old pennies kills the bacteria that builds up in the water, stopping them from attacking the flowers.

Now, the Glasgow-based inventor behind a flat-pack vase is using that same Granny’s idea with his “copper stem”.

Former Dyson designer Andrew Flynn, who co-founded Potr three years ago, said: “When I think back to visiting my gran’s house as a kid I think of colour, because at the centre of every room there was always a big, bright bouquet of flowers.

“I was in the kitchen with her one day when she was preparing a fresh bunch of flowers, cutting the stems, when I noticed she’d flicked a spare 2p coin into one of the vases.

“When I asked why she was seemingly throwing away her money, she explained the copper in the coin keeps the flowers alive for longer.

“Over the [past] year, I’ve been working to bring this old technique into the 21st century, and we’re delighted Potr is launching its new innovation, which helps prevent flower wastage and keep your flowers alive for longer.”

Last month, Potr unveiled a six-figure deal with online flower delivery company Bloom & Wild to launch its letterbox vase.

