Housebuilders pursue a pair of prestigious prizes

Luxury and family housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel Homes have been shortlisted for two awards.

They are nominated in a pair of categories in this year’s Homes for Scotland Awards – that of Private Development of the Year (large) for their Castle Grove development and Private Development of the Year (small) for their Red Lion site.

Both shortlisted developments are located in Newton Mearns, near Glasgow.

The Homes for Scotland Awards celebrate the best in Scottish housebuilding and are judged by an independent panel of industry experts.

The winners will be announced at the HFS Annual Lunch at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on Friday 25 May, where over 1,000 senior industry representatives and guests are confirmed to attend.

Joanne Casey, director at Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, said: ‘We’re proud to be shortlisted for not one, but two, categories at this year’s Homes for Scotland Awards. Thank you to our talented and dedicated design, site, and corporate teams who’ve all ensured our developments are worthy of being shortlisted. We look forward to hearing the results in May.’