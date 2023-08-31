Home of the Clydesdale farm on the market

A Lanarkshire farm known as the home of the Clydesdale is on the market for more than £2million.

Low Merryton Farm, which was once owned by the Duke of Hamilton, was home to Lawrence Drew, a pioneer in developing the Clydesdale breed.

Drew offered some of the best quality Clydesdale Horses of the period including the famous Prince of Wales stallion which sold for £1,500 in 1867, equivalent to £170,000 today.

It is reported that sales ran between 1879 and 1884 and drew buyers from throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond.

The farm extends to 157.96 ha (390.33 acres) with grazing land, arable land, a spacious farmhouse and traditional steading, as well as an extensive range of farm buildings.

The farm has until recently been run as a dairy farm.

Alistair Christie of Galbraith is handling the sale of the farm which is on market for offers over £2,170,000. He is also a major supporter of the Clydesdale and has showed his own horse – Dalfoil Lady Eliza.

‘This is an outstanding farm offering a rare opportunity to acquire a productive landholding offering significant potential for dairy farming, livestock or mixed agricultural use in addition to the two telecoms masts, each generating an income,’ she said.

‘The land is in good heart and the well-positioned farmhouse benefits from good views over the surrounding countryside. In addition there is an excellent range of farm buildings, and productive and versatile areas of grade 3(1) and 3(2) farmland which will be a significant asset to the purchaser.

‘The link to the origins of the Clydesdale will also be of interest to those who appreciate this wonderful horse.

‘We expect a great deal of interest from a number of different types of buyers.”

The farm steading retains many of its original features such as the tack and farriers’ room from when the Clydesdales were bred, produced and sold at the property.

The original oak-framed trusses can still be seen in the former stable buildings, now a cubicle shed.

The accommodation includes kitchen, pantry, sitting room, lounge/dining room, bathroom, further utility room, a lofted room which could be used as an office, four double bedrooms and wet room.

There is a further 5-bedroom cottage, which is available through separate negotiation.

There are two telecoms masts with leases in place located on the property.

The first telecoms mast is currently leased to Hutchison 3G UK Limited and MBNL, generating an annual rent of £4,500.

A second telecoms mast is currently leased to Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited and generates an annual rent of £5,972.34.

The property will also be sold in lots if required.

