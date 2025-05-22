Grade II listed manor built by a lovestruck Baronet to impress his mistress hits the market

This stunning Grade II listed manor built by a lovestruck Baronet to impress his mistress sits at the heart of a working farm now on the market.

After decades of ownership with one family, West Ord Farm, located on the banks of the River Tweed, has been brought to market.

The historic working farm extends to more than 461 acres of high-quality arable and grass land, offering agricultural strength combined with natural beauty and an estate that includes a further five fully modernised holiday cottages and two converted riverside fishing shiels.

It’s on the market for £6.7 million with specialist farm and estate management firm, FBR Seed, and is available as a whole or in two lots.

The Lang Family, who have owned the farm since 1983, said: ‘We’ve been here for more than 40 years and it’s been a wonderful place to live and work, the farm really is our pride and joy.

‘The land’s been good to us, and we’ve always tried to look after it in return. It has been the perfect place to raise our family, with endless memories of looking after livestock, horse riding, summer evenings on the tennis court and days of fishing on the River Tweed.

‘We’ve reached a point where it feels right to start a new chapter, and we hope whoever takes it on sees the same potential and value in it that we always have.’

Over the years, the family made significant improvements across the farm, rebuilding and renovating former workers’ cottages and upgrading the farmhouse with new windows and roofing.

The holiday cottages have also brought a steady stream of visitors, with some guests returning year after year. The land is all Grade 2 and is in good heart achieving excellent crop yields.

At the heart of the development is the five-bedroom Georgian farmhouse which dates back to the early 1700s.

Commissioned by Sir William Blackett, 2nd Baronet of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Historic England notes that the property was constructed for his mistress, Margaret Orde – with its ornate drawing room uniquely positioned upstairs to maximise the sweeping views down the River Tweed to Berwick.

Inside, hand-carved cornicing and wall panelling have been carefully preserved, maintaining their original Georgian character.

The home sits within generous gardens, including a full-sized tennis court discreetly enclosed within the grounds and uniquely situated in England with views of Scotland across the river.

In addition to the core farm offering, the sale includes a prime residential development site known as Low House. Extending to approximately 3.58 acres, the plot benefits from full planning permission (granted in February 2024) for a thoughtfully designed four-bedroom home.

Situated in an elevated position with commanding views over the River Tweed and surrounding countryside, the proposed dwelling features an expansive, light-filled layout that complements its natural surroundings, making it an exceptional opportunity for bespoke riverside living.

‘There are few farms that offer this combination of quality, location and legacy,’ Sarah Mason, Director at FBR Seed said.

‘To live in such an idyllic setting less than a mile from the principal private school for the area and just a few miles from the coast and mainline railway station is a truly unique opportunity.

‘West Ord is not just a productive working farm, it’s a home, a diversified business, and a place with real depth of character.’

The land itself is known for its impressive fertility, with soils delivering strong yields across a long cropping history. While currently run as a high-performing arable unit, the layout and infrastructure would lend themselves just as well to mixed farming with livestock having been kept on the holding in previous years.

