Georgian Manse overlooking historic Glenluce Abbey hits the market

A charming B-listed Georgian Manse with breath-taking views over historic Glenluce Abbey is on the market.

The six-bedroom Abbey House has three reception rooms, an attractive dining kitchen, a larder and a dressing room off the master bedroom.

It was recently refurbished but has a wealth of original features including sash windows, a spindle staircase, and fireplaces in several rooms.

The extensive accommodation spreads over three floors and is on the market with Galbraith for £580,000.

The property would be equally suitable as a family home or could be used as a boutique Bed & Breakfast subject to planning consent.

‘This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautiful traditional property that has been lovingly refurbished by the current owners,’ said Sheena Ramsay of Galbraith.

‘The gardens are equally appealing, with their lawns, flowering borders, mature trees and the beautiful walled garden.

‘The setting of this property is what makes it unique – surrounded by tranquil countryside, about ten minutes from a lovely sandy beach at Stairhaven and overlooking the remains of Glenluce Abbey, dating back to the 13th century.

‘It is a superb location which will appeal to a wide range of purchasers.’

The walled garden is beautifully laid out, with a central lawn and flowering borders.

There is also a productive vegetable garden, and a small potting shed, greenhouse, and log store.

Also in the grounds is a useful brick-built workshop with power, shelved storage and workbenches.

