Georgian house set within 60 acres of grounds goes on sale

An elegant Georgian house with 60 acres of grounds has gone on sale.

Quarter Estate, a B-listed country house set in acres of beautiful parkland and woodland in Denny, dates back to around 1776.

The property has all the charm of the Georgian period, including a pillared entrance and beautiful symmetrical windows in the front façade.

‘This is a superb small estate, combining an attractive house benefiting from sympathetic upgrading and refurbishment by the current owners, beautiful gardens and grounds, with extensive woodland, grazing land and paddocks plus the cottage, which is ideal for multi-generational living or for visiting family and friends,’ Jamie Currie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said.

‘The location is also superb – providing complete tranquillity and privacy, yet very close to Stirling and only an hour from Glasgow and Edinburgh.’

The accommodation includes an elegant hall, drawing room and dining room to the front of the house with a sitting room, cloakroom, kitchen, office, WC and boot room behind. There are six bedrooms on the first floor, with four bathrooms.

To the back of the main house in the courtyard sits the picturesque Coach Cottage, a recently refurbished one-bedroom cottage.

Quarter Estate is set in 60 acres of beautiful parkland and woodland, with privacy assured by the positioning of the house centrally within the land.

The house lies at the end of a long tree lined driveway with the formal gardens surrounding the property.

Within the parkland there is an orchard and walled garden. The landholding also includes a paddock, grazing land and fields. The grounds have been kept to a very high standard.

The garden is to the west of the house with a gravel sweep from the long tree lined drive and curved retaining wall.

There are two walled gardens, one of which is laid to lawn and one planted as an orchard with fruit trees.

The grazing land extends to approximately 31 acres in all, with far reaching views over the surrounding farmland and woodland.

It is on the market with Galbraith for £1,250,000.

