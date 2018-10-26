  • Home
The forgotten past of Scotland’s secret gardens

By Scottish Field reporter - 26th October 2018
Culross House from Theatrum Scotiae by John Slezer, published in 1719 (Photo: Scotland's Lost Gardens/Marilyn Brown)

This summer’s dry weather has revealed the forgotten past of hidden and long-lost gardens across the country.

The Oxford English Dictionary describes a garden as ‘an enclosed piece of ground devoted to the cultivation of flowers, fruit or vegetables’.

And to all intents and purposes that is exactly what it is, but it still seems that to many people a garden is so much more.

Bird’s eye view of Balcaskie in Fife from Inigo Triggs’ 1902 volume. (Photo: Scotland’s Lost Gardens/Marilyn Brown)

Gardens serve as excellent social barometers, providing a fascinating look into the culture of the people who created them. They are also subject to easy and, in many cases, constant change, in line with the fashions and trends of the day, allowing an insight into the personalities and individuals who were behind their designs.

Aerial view of Balcaskie House, the home of architect Sir William Bruce between 1668 and 1684 (Photo: Scotland’s Lost Gardens/Marilyn Brown)

In Scotland’s Lost Gardens, Marilyn Brown rediscovers the incredible stories behind Scotland’s most ancient and impressive gardens.

Drawing on 30 years of research, Brown has uncovered the lost landscapes of monastic gardens, palatial parks, refuges of the great and good, and magnificent castle gardens.

The earthworks of the garden at Lincluden College in Dumfries (Photo: Scotland’s Lost Gardens/Marilyn Brown)

Her search through the archives has enabled her to paint a detailed picture of the history and heritage of a fast growing and ever-changing nation from the early days of Christianity through to the Reformation and the Union of the Crowns.

Drumlanrig Castle and gardens about 1793 showing extensive parterres and water features including the canal and cascade by the gardener David Low. (Photo: Scotland’s Lost Gardens/Marilyn Brown)

These photographs and drawings are just a small taste of the former glories which have graced the land around the churches and fine houses of Scotland through the centuries.

Aerial view of Drumlanrig from the north showing the partial recreation of formal gardens of the 18th and 19th centuries (Photo: Scotland’s Lost Gardens/Marilyn Brown)

Scotland’s Lost Gardens by Marilyn Brown is out now, priced £20 at all good booksellers. Or order
your copy from BookSource by calling 0845 370 0067 or email: orders@booksource.net.

Reconstruction drawing of the gardens at Aberdour Castle in the mid 17th century by John Knight and Historic Scotland surveyors showing decorative parterres and paths and an orchard (Photo: Scotland’s Lost Gardens/Marilyn Brown)

 

 

An aerial view of Aberdour Castle, now in the care of Historic Scotland, showing the terraced garden and the 16th century dovecot (Photo: Scotland’s Lost Gardens/Marilyn Brown)

The gardens of the Canongate in the 1647 plan of Edinburgh by James Gordon of Rothiemay (Photo: Scotland’s Lost Gardens/Marilyn Brown)

