The forgotten past of Scotland’s secret gardens

This summer’s dry weather has revealed the forgotten past of hidden and long-lost gardens across the country.

The Oxford English Dictionary describes a garden as ‘an enclosed piece of ground devoted to the cultivation of flowers, fruit or vegetables’.

And to all intents and purposes that is exactly what it is, but it still seems that to many people a garden is so much more.

Gardens serve as excellent social barometers, providing a fascinating look into the culture of the people who created them. They are also subject to easy and, in many cases, constant change, in line with the fashions and trends of the day, allowing an insight into the personalities and individuals who were behind their designs.

In Scotland’s Lost Gardens, Marilyn Brown rediscovers the incredible stories behind Scotland’s most ancient and impressive gardens.

Drawing on 30 years of research, Brown has uncovered the lost landscapes of monastic gardens, palatial parks, refuges of the great and good, and magnificent castle gardens.

Her search through the archives has enabled her to paint a detailed picture of the history and heritage of a fast growing and ever-changing nation from the early days of Christianity through to the Reformation and the Union of the Crowns.

These photographs and drawings are just a small taste of the former glories which have graced the land around the churches and fine houses of Scotland through the centuries.

