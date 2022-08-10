‘Hummingbird’ flocks to Scotland

THE number of hummingbird hawkmoths spotted in Scotland has soared, according to new figures.

The moths were reported in 1.2% of Scottish gardens last month, more than three times the season’s average.

The British Trust for Ornithology’s (BTO’s) Garden BirdWatch survey found the figure hit 5.2% across the UK as a whole, compared to 1.3% in an average year.

Hummingbird Hawkmoths are fond of pink and purple flowers, such as buddleia, red valerian, and viper’s bugloss.

The influx is probably due to the “current long spell of warm, southerly winds that carry the moths north from their Mediterranean strongholds”, the BTO said.

Rob Jaques, BTO Garden BirdWatch supporter development officer, said: ‘The striking appearance and unusual behaviour of the hummingbird hawkmoth means the species attracts lots of attention from gardeners and nature lovers alike.

“Thanks to the citizen scientists who record these and other species in their gardens, BTO Garden BirdWatch is able to track the fortunes of the wildlife on our doorstep and learn how our green spaces can best support biodiversity.

“As climate change has an ever more obvious impact on the species we see around us, the data our amazing volunteers collect has never been more valuable than it is today.”

