Castle opens its gardens to the public this Sunday

A Scottish castle is opening its garden to the public this weekend.

On Sunday, 16 September, Kilbryde Castle in Stirlingshire will open its gardens on behalf of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme, from 2-5pm.

The Kilbryde Castle gardens cover some 12 acres and are situated above the Ardoch Burn and below the castle.

The gardens are split into three parts: formal, woodland and wild. Natural planting (azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias and magnolias) is found in the woodland garden.

There are glorious spring bulbs and autumn colour provided by clematis and acers. There will be some new plantings for additional late summer/autumn colour.

In addition, there will be cream teas and a plant stall.

Those attending should note that dogs must be kept on leads. There is partial disable access.

Admission is £5, with accompanied children free, and the charities to benefit will be the Leighton Library, which will receive 60%, the net remaining will go to Scotland’s Gardens beneficiaries

The castle is located three miles from Dunblane and Doune, off the A820 between Dunblane and Doune. On Scotland’s Gardens’ open days the garden is signposted from the A820.

For more information on the gardens click HERE.