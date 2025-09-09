Former WW2 control tower converted into stunning family home on market for £1.65m

A WW2 control tower in a former Perthshire airfield that has been converted into a modern family home has gone on the market.

The Control Tower in Tibbermore was once part of Findo Gask Airfield but was transformed into a four-bedroom family home around five years ago, complete with a roof terrace and stunning views of the countryside.

Findo Gask’s rare three story RAF control tower was said to be one of only five ever built in Britain. In late 1944 the airfield was used by units from the Polish Army for training purposes.

After the war ended the airfield was designated as Camp 233, and the accommodation was used to house German prisoners of war. The RAF officially abandoned the airfield in the spring of 1946.

Spread over four floors the home comes with sprawling garden grounds extending to around 1.5 acres. The garden is secured with double electric wooden gates and the lawns are managed by a robotic gps mower.

The heart of the house is arguably on the second floor which is almost completely occupied by an open plan kitchen/living/dining room and has a wrap-around balcony.

The third floor comprises a sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and access to a roof terrace, which boasts further views.

The property also comes with a triple garage featuring a gym, kitchen and shower.

It is on the market for £1,650,000 with Savills.

‘Converted in 2020, The Control Tower was originally a World War II control tower for what was then known as Findo Gask Airfield,’ property agent Stephanie Clarke said.

‘It is now the centrepiece of the exclusive residential development at Clathymore; occupying the largest plot and having a distinctive shape that sets it apart from its neighbours.

‘The Control Tower has been converted and finished to the very highest of standards with all floors and stairs being engineered Chambord Aquitaine Oak.

‘It has an impressive interior, styled beautifully against a backdrop of uplifting views.

‘Even the garage is impressive – with its workshop, gym and a mini kitchen it adds another dimension to life at The Control Tower.’

Read more Homes & Garden stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.