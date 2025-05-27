Former lighthouse with panoramic views over the Pentland Firth and out to Orkney hits the market

A remote former lighthouse with panoramic views over the Pentland Firth and out to Orkney has been put up for sale.

Holborn Head Lighthouse, a renovated B-listed Stevenson lighthouse, sits near Scrabster, Caithness.

Constructed in 1862, the light was permanently discontinued in 2003 and the building purchased by the current owners in 2006.

The former lighthouse keepers’ flats and tower have been sensitively converted and renovated and today it’s a unique residential property. Now it’s up for sale with Galbraith for £450,000.

The property is in an outstanding elevated setting, with beautiful sea views over Scrabster beach and harbour to Dunnet Head, Orkney and the Old Man of Hoy.

The main living accommodation is on the first floor to take advantage of the spectacular views and coastal light.

Wherever possible original features have been retained or replicated and this is notable particularly in the tower with its ladder staircases and brass fittings.

There is an office on the first level, a room with hatch access to the external walkway on the next level, and above this, the former lens dome. The warning light has been removed and the room is now used as an outlook and observatory.

The grounds extend to approximately 1.1 acres and are enclosed by stone walls.

The immaculately presented gardens lie mainly to the north of the house with a raised lawn edged by Caithness stone and encircled by a lower level, flagstone path. Steps lead to an upper level with a BBQ area and viewpoint. A grass paddock lies adjacent to the garden.

The property has a small studio in the grounds, formerly the fog-horn shed. This is fully insulated with timber-lined walls, power and light. There is also a triple garage and a separate garden store, both with power and light.

Read more Homes & Garden stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.