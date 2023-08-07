Former home of a Titanic survivor put up for sale in Perthshire

The former home of a Titanic survivor has been put up for sale in Perthshire.

Harold Bride was the junior wireless operator on the Titanic, assisting in sending out distress signals when the ship sank, on its maiden voyage in April 1912.

He was swept into the sea but managed to climb onto an upturned lifeboat with 30 other people, who kept the collapsing lifeboat afloat all night until they were rescued the next day by the RMS Carpathia.

Bride suffered frostbite and a sprained ankle but managed to helped the Carpathia’s wireless operator to send messages to the passengers’ loved ones.

His former Scottish home, a C-listed stone villa called Stormont with nearly half an acre of private grounds, is on the market with an asking price of more than £565,000.

Bride lived at Stormont from 1934-1944 and a blue plaque commemorates this historical interest.

Iain Paterson, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: ‘Stormont represents a fantastic opportunity for a rural lifestyle.

‘The property’s charm has been preserved through the array of traditional features remaining throughout, such as the beautiful sash and case windows.

‘Scone is an incredibly picturesque part of Highland Perthshire, offering a great community vibe.

‘It is the perfect base for families keen on outdoor pursuits and a rural way of life.’

The four bedroom house features two reception rooms and a sitting room with dual-aspect windows and an open fireplace.

The property’s well-manicured gardens include a gravel parking area and a stone-built garage with ample storage space.

