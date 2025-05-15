Fancy living here? Underground water tank in Scotland’s most sought-after seaside town hits the market

A B-listed water tank almost entirely underground in Scotland’s most sought-after seaside town has hit the market.

Dating back to 1905, The Heugh Water Tank, was once a working reservoir but it now stands as an architecturally distinctive circular brick-and-concrete structure, topped with a twelve-sided slated roof.

With planning permission now in place, it’s a rare opportunity to transform a piece of local history into a one-of-a-kind home, with panoramic views of the coast and countryside.

It’s on the market for £395,000 with Gilson Gray.

Set on an elevated half-acre plot just a mile from the bustling High Street, the proposed plans include three reception rooms, six bedrooms, and a double garage.

French doors on the ground level will open directly to the surrounding garden, and the property’s commanding position offers sweeping views of Bass Rock, North Berwick Law and Tantallon Castle.

The upper floor is set to house three bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, and a family shower room.

A further guest bedroom, shower room, garage access and a drawing room are planned for the ground floor, alongside access to the original reservoir cellar.

‘This is one of the most distinctive residential opportunities to come to market in East Lothian,’ Rob McGregor, Head of Estate Agency at Gilson Gray said.

‘Not only is the site steeped in history and architectural interest, but it also comes with a vision – planning permission is already in place for a unique home that makes the most of its elevated position and views.

‘It’s a rare blend of heritage and design, right in the heart of one of Scotland’s most desirable coastal towns.’

North Berwick was recently named the best place to live in Scotland by The Sunday Times. The Heugh is just a short walk from local shops, restaurants, and North Berwick golf club, with scenic walking routes and the John Muir Way on the doorstep.

