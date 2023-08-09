Entire private Scottish island on the market for less than £2million

A private Scottish island which has not been on the market for 85 years has gone on sale – for less than £2million.

Torsa, one of the Slate Islands in Argyll and Bute, comes with more than 2.5 miles of coastline and foreshore as well as sailing, fishing and watersports opportunities.

While the Slate Islands are linked due to their underlying geology being Dalradian slate, Torsa is completely unique in that it is a private island.

This is the first time the island has come onto the open market for 85 years and is on with sellers Savills for £1.5million.

The Isle of Seil is to the north of Torsa and the Isle of Luing lies to the west and south, with spectacular views over the sheltered bays of the surrounding Inner Hebrides.

The island is 270 acres and the land is farmed for cattle and sheep, with Torsa Farmhouse currently managed as a successful holiday let business.

Torsa is home to a three bedroom period farmhouse with a conservatory which looks out to sea.

It is the perfect vantage point to spot the many types of wildlife which frequent or inhabit the island, including sea eagles and other raptors, blue hare, roe deer and otters.

Wild birds of interest to field sports enthusiasts include snipe, woodcock, duck and geese.

There is also a range of traditional stone farm buildings which has the potential for redevelopment into further residential accommodation, subject to planning consent.

A sheltered anchorage for motorboats and yachts is found in Ardinamir Bay, to the south of the island.

Torsa is just a short trip by sea from Ellenabeich on the Isle of Seil which is connected by a historic bridge to the mainland.

‘This idyllic Scottish island surrounded by stunning West Coast scenery and sheltered sailing waters could be a dream haven for a buyer seeking peace and solitude, but there is also the option of taking on an established holiday let business if desired,’ said Luke French from Savills.

