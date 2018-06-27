Sculpture marks 50 years since F1 legend’s death

A small Scottish craft art company has released a limited edition bas-relief sculpture in tribute to motor racing legend Jim Clark.

Glasgow-based Outstanding Art is releasing the piece.

The original sculpture was created entirely by hand in wet clay. A mould was produced from the sculpture, and bonded casts will be crafted to order from the mould.

In the sculpture, Jim Clark is depicted in his racing overalls having no doubt, won yet another exciting race.

The artwork is available in either bonded bronze or pewter finishes and has a framed size of approximately 51 cm by 42 cm. There are 50 pieces available in the limited edition series, to mark the 50th year since Jim’s death.

With each Jim Clark sculpture sold from Outstanding Art’s website, the company will donate £250 to the Jim Clark Trust, which is dedicated to promoting the inspiration and legacy of the double Formula 1 and Indianapolis 500 winner.

The Trust oversees the Jim Clark Room in Jim’s hometown of Duns, Berwickshire.

The Jim Clark Room is presently undergoing substantial refurbishment and extension to create a glorious new tribute area to the motor racing legend. It is scheduled to re-open in spring 2019.

This Jim Clark tribute sculpture is available to purchase from HERE in either bronze or pewter finish. It is priced at £750.

Outstanding Art is a Scottish craft art company that creates bas-relief sculptures entirely by hand. All creative work is undertaken in-house.

The artworks are created initially in wet clay and then a master mould is taken. From that mould, bonded casts are produced which are hand detailed (meaning no two casts will be the exact same) and then framed. The two principals are the only employees of Outstanding Art.