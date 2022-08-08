Philip Colbert lobster goes under the hammer

A PAINTING of a lobster by pop artist Philip Colbert is going under the hammer on Wednesday to raise money for the University of St Andrews.

The artist gave The Death of Marat and the Birth of The Lobster to the university to fund scholarships for its news museum and heritage studies course.

The painting will go on sale online and at Lyon & Turnbull’s auction house in Edinburgh.

Colbert studied philosophy at the university before becoming an artist.

He has been described as “the godson of Andy Warhol”.

Charlotte Riordan, head of contemporary and post-war art at Lyon & Turnbull, said: “The painting being sold formed the centrepiece of Philip Colbert’s eponymous exhibition in St Andrews in 2021.

“It represents, therefore, a special moment in the career of this internationally acclaimed and highly successful, artist.

“This is a really rare and exciting opportunity for collectors of his work and we’re delighted to be auctioning this really fresh and accessible piece on behalf of such a worthwhile cause.”

Alex Hayes, head of development for the arts and divinity at the university, added: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this new degree, which has the flexibility for those who are studying to continue working and we’re proud to have a strong association with such an inspiring and talented artist.

“The proceeds from Philip Colbert’s donation will benefit students involved in a really important area.

“It will help provide broad broad training covering all types of museums, galleries, and heritage facilities, including the principles of conservation, museum education, exhibition planning, and design, and management.

“We’re very grateful to Philip for his generous gift and really excited to see what the painting fetches.”

