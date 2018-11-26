Tapestry cutting off ceremony is announced

A Scottish studio is inviting art and textile lovers to watch the cutting off of Water Surface 2018, its newest tapestry.

Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh is celebrating 10 years in the Infirmary Street studio, and Water Surface 2018 is almost four metres square and has been hand-woven over the past six months by master weaver David Cochrane and junior weaver Ben Hymers.

The tapestry was inspired by a photo of the Crinan Canal taken by Cochrane around 20 years ago, and depicts the qualities of water and the ephemeral effect of light.

The cutting off ceremony on Tuesday 4 December will be the first time the weavers, guests and Dovecot team get to see the tapestry as a whole.

Since March, visitors to Dovecot have been able to watch David and Ben weave sections of the tapestry on the loom; the process obscures the full tapestry from being seen at one time.

Celia Joicey, director of Dovecot, said: ‘This year we are celebrating 10 years in the former Infirmary Street Baths. It seemed fitting for one of our master weavers to create a tapestry that reflects the properties of water while celebrating our contribution to Scotland’s fine art and textile scene.

‘Water Surface 2018 is a beautiful tapestry that epitomises the creativity and skill of Dovecot’s weavers. There are hundreds of colours in the piece, and its scale is quite imposing.

‘David’s other water-inspired tapestries have ended up in a country home in Scotland and a lakeside lodge in Canada. We’re sure the Water Surface 2018 will find its home in a likewise enviable location.’

The cutting off ceremony will take place from 5.30-7pm on 4 December 2018 at Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary St, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.

Tickets are now available for £25. The price includes a drink on arrival, live music, access to the viewing balcony and a Q&A session with weavers David Cochrane and Ben Hymers.

Visit www.dovecotstudios.com for more information and to purchase tickets.