House of Bruar showcases the work of Bryn Parry

The House of Bruar Gallery to exhibit work from celebrated cartoonist and sculptor Bryn Parry for the first time.

As one of the UK’s best known country cartoonists, Bryn Parry has always been able to depict rural life in a way that brings a smile to everyone’s face. The ‘Infamous Grouse’, newly arrived at The House of Bruar Gallery, is no exception to this rule.

The House of Bruar Wildlife Art Gallery focuses on a carefully-curated selection of Scottish landscape paintings and animal sculptures that capture the essence of rural Scotland in all its dynamic and majestic beauty.

Bryn, a Wiltshire-based cartoonist and sculptor, spent 10 years in the army before he gave up his regular commission in The Royal Green Jackets to make a living from art.

After being away from his drawing desk for almost a decade running the military charity Help for Heroes, Bryn has found a new passion for sculpture in both Bronze and Silver.

He said he has ‘found it totally absorbing, addictive, therapeutic and frustrating in equal measure.’

This year Bryn has been working on a body of work called Cartoons in Clay, with ‘Infamous Grouse’ representing the first of these and being based on a character first seen in Mad Dogs and Englishmen.

‘Infamous Grouse’ is a life sized cock Red Grouse keeping a beady eye on the moors from his rock while he enjoys a wee dram from his flask. He is fashioned in a Glen Garry and Kilt, and leans on a crook.

Based on a Grouse Keeper, from nearby Kinnaird House, whom Bryn met years ago on a cartoon commission, this limited edition piece was originally sculpted in clay before it was moulded and cast into Bronze using the ancient ‘Lost Wax’ process before being patinated using traditional techniques.

Patrick Birkbeck, managing director of the House of Bruar, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to include Bryn’s work in the Gallery here at The House of Bruar; it adds another brilliant dimension to what is an ever growing collection of country artwork.’

The House of Bruar, founded in 1993, is the UK Leading Scottish Country Clothing Specialist. Situated in Rural Perthshire just off the A9, the destination store is an essential destination for anyone with an interest in country fashion and living.

Bryn and his wife, Emma, founded Help for Heroes in 2007 receiving OBEs for their commitment to the charity. Finally stepping down from their executive roles in 2016 they reopened Bryn Parry Studios and have since expanded the business to include Bryn’s new found passion for sculpture.

The ‘Infamous Grouse’ will be available to purchase from the House of Bruar Gallery from October 2018; for more details call on 01796 483 236.