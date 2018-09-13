Final stands available for the Edinburgh Art Fair

More than 60 national and international galleries will be selling the work of over 500 artists from all four corners of the globe at Scotland’s premier art fair.

The Edinburgh Art Fair is now in its 14th year and has firmly established itself as the largest event of its kind in the UK outside of London.

Held at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange, this year will see galleries from China and South Korea line up alongside galleries from around the UK and Ireland for this three day art buying extravaganza.

Only a small number of stands remain available, and people who have a gallery and are interested in showing at this prestigious event should act quickly.

Those who want to attend should contact Mike at mike@arteineuropa.com, register their interest online at www.artedinburgh.com/enquiry or call 01875 819 595.

This BTO Solicitors-sponsored event regularly draws an audience of around 13,500 art lovers, collectors, appreciators and enthusiasts.

Between them the exhibitors will bring an eclectic show full of high quality original artworks to the people of Scotland.

Other than the obvious paintings and printmaking there will be glassware, ceramics and some stunning sculpture in marble, metal, bronze, wood and stone to view and buy.

Recognised as Scotland’s premier art fair, the EAF for the last three years has seen combined artworks sales worth over £1m selling at the Fair over the three days the show is on with hundreds of after sales recorded in the few weeks immediately after.

Prices of original art at the Fair start at £100 and carry on up to around £100,000 meaning that there will always be something to suit all pockets.

Aside from the array of wonderful artwork for sale, there are artist demonstrations and talks, kids art classes, and for those eager to try their hand at creating their own masterpiece there will be an open easel station so that you can pick up a brush, canvas and some paints and, under the guidance of staff from the Edinburgh Art Shop, give it a go!

For younger visitors to the Fair there is a professional and complimentary crèche service catering for children aged from 1-12 years old and for refreshments there is an on-site bar and restaurant where you can relax and contemplate your art purchases over a light lunch and glass of wine.

The Edinburgh Art Fair has evolved with the changing times and constantly strives to bring high quality, diverse, interesting and cutting edge work from exhibitors who, in the main will not be found in in this country.

The Edinburgh Art Fair 2018 runs at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange, New Market Road, EH14 1RJ, from 23-25 November. Doors open at 11am each day. A day ticket is £5/concessions £3, with a weekend pass £7/concessions £5. Tickets are available on the door or in advance from http://www.artedinburgh.com/tickets. A preview evening will take place on Thursday, 22 November, from 6.30–9.30pm. Tickets are £12.