Christmas artist and maker market all ready to return

Forty artists and makers are coming together for the second Wasps festive Artist and Maker Market, taking place at the Briggait in Glasgow.

The market will be a great opportunity to see work created in the Wasps studio network. It’s a chance to see a rich variety of art, craft and design of many kinds including stylish cards and textiles by Emma Jo Webster, beautiful jewellery from Dust Studio and Stefanie Cheong, gorgeous silk scarves by Anne Devine and lovely illustrations by Moira Buchanan.

There will also be original prints, ceramics, paintings, felt work, batik, illustration, silversmithing and jewellery, photography and weaving.

The Wasps Artist and Makers Market takes place in the historic Briggait building, at 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, on Saturday 8 December from 11am to 5pm.

The stallholders come from Wasps studios in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Between April 2017 and May 2018, Wasps, a social enterprise and charity, celebrated its first 40 years and the phenomenal growth and success the organisation has had in that time.

Nowadays Wasps provides good quality and affordable studio space for more than 800 tenants in studios as far apart as Shetland and The Borders.

Audrey Carlin, Wasps chief executive officer, said: ‘Scotland has lots of fantastic artists and makers who produce work of great quality and beauty. This market is a chance to support them and to find gifts that are really unusual.

‘And it’s so much more special to get something authentic that is lovingly designed or handmade by a dedicated artist or maker rather than mass produced in a factory.

‘We are incredibly proud of the growing part that Wasps has played over the decades in helping creative people and small independent businesses of every kind including jewellery makers, fine artists, textile designers, ceramicists, glassmakers and many more.’

Entry is free and food and hot drinks also available.

For full details of stallholders visit www.waspsstudios.org.uk.

Wasps stands for Workshop and Artists’ Studio Provision Scotland Ltd. It was established in 1977.

Wasps studios are all across Scotland – and as far apart as Shetland and Kirkcudbright. The sites are: Aberdeen (Langstane Place Studios and Shore Lane Studios), Dundee (Meadow Mill Studios), Edinburgh (Albion Road Studios in Leith, Patriothall in Stockbridge and West Park Place in Dalry), Glasgow (Dovehill in Gallowgate, Hanson Street in Dennistoun, South Block and The Briggait, (both in The Merchant City), Irvine (The Courtyard), Kirkcudbright (Canonwalls and Claverhouse), Nairn (Links Studios), Newburgh (The Steeple), Selkirk (St Mary’s Mill), Skye (The Admiral’s House) and Shetland (The Booth in Scalloway).