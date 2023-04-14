Charles Rennie Mackintosh trio goes under hammer

THREE items connected to legendary Glasgow designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh will go under the hammer next week.

Lyon & Turnbull is selling a bedside cabinet, a watercolour, and an exhibition catalogue in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The bedside cabinet was built for the blue bedroom at Kate Cranston’s Hous’ Hill and is expected to fetch between £30,000 and £50,000.

A watercolour, Ivy Seed, painted during Mackintosh’s time in the fishing village of Walberswick on the Suffolk coast, is expected to sell for a similar amount.

An original catalogue for a memorial exhibition that took place in Glasgow’s McLellan Galleries following the death of Margaret, Mackintosh’s wife, in early 1933 has been valued at between £600 and £800.

John Mackie, a director of Lyon & Turnbull, said: “The works being sold next week chart significant stages in Mackintosh’s artistic development.

“As one of only two cabinets created by Mackintosh for Catherine Cranston’s bedroom, it’s a rare and unique example of furniture which was specially made to his specifications for his patron.

“Miss Cranston was a canny operator and saw the marketing advantage in having a pioneering designer like Mackintosh involved in her business enterprises.

“They had a good working relationship, and he was the obvious choice for designing the interiors of her marital home.”

He added: “The exquisite watercolour in the sale demonstrates another departure.

“These careful, naturalistic depictions of his immediate surroundings give an insight into the artist’s state of mind as he sought to recover from turbulent events at home.

“Mackintosh was an exceptional designer who could turn his artistic hand to anything and was compelled to do so by necessity after his architectural work almost dried up completely as the war continued.”

