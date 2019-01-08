All set for home and interiors auction at Bonham’s

Giving your home a new look for 2019, but with some classical touches, will be made much easier next week..

Bonhams Auctioneers is playing host to four home and interiors sales in 2019, and the first of these will take place next Wednesday, 16 January,

It’s the perfect chance to pick up some incredible items to furnish your homes and give it an incredible new look, whether with antique furniture, beautiful paintings, or assorted trinkets to adorn your sideboards.

Further home and interior auctions will take place on 10 April, 26 June and 25 September.

Bonhams is the only international auctioneer with a saleroom in Scotland, giving it that unique ability to achieve the best possible results for their Scottish clients wherever the best market is, Edinburgh, London, New York, Hong Kong and other locations.

Based in the heart of Edinburgh’s neoclassical New Town, the Queen Street location offers a beautiful backdrop for viewing and selling during the number of fine and decorative art auctions throughout the year, as well as the dedicated Scottish Sale that is held every Spring.

Bonhams have hosted their flagship sale of Scottish Art & Antiques for the last two decades and are delighted to announce that the 20th anniversary auction will be held on 15/16 May 2019.

A spokesman said: ‘Over the years we have sold the most valuable and rare fine & decorative arts made or associated with Scotland for often spectacular results to clients around the world known to Bonhams through our worldwide presence.’

At Bonhams, specialists dealing with everything from fine pictures, furniture and works of art, jewellery, silver, ceramics and books to collectables and modern design are available daily at our offices to give free and confidential auction valuations for selling and advice on buying at auction.

The full list of auctions for 2019 is:

16 January, homes and interiors; 6 March, whisky; 21 March, Asian art; 10 April, homes and interiors; 1 May, sporting; 15/16 May, Scottish sale; 23 May, jewellery; 5 June, whisky; 26 June, homes and interiors; 11 July, Asian art; 25 September, homes and interiors; 9 October, whisky; 16 October, Scottish picture; 31 October, sporting; 14 November, Asian art; 28 November, jewellery; 10 December, whisky.

For more details, click HERE.