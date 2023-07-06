Apartment in Victorian building designed by Alexander Thomson up for sale

A stunning apartment located within an iconic Victorian A-Listed building designed by Alexander Thomson is up for sale in the west end of Glasgow.

The three-bedroom property is found within the “Greek Thomson” on Great Western Terrace.

The building has an impressive period communal hallway with original terrazzo floor at ground level, with a sweeping staircase leading to the second floor.

It is on the market with Rettie & Co for £499,000.

The advert reads: ‘This is an immaculate and generous three-bedroom, two public room, second floor conversion forming part of the magnificent grade “A” listed ‘Greek Thomson’ Great Western Terrace.

‘Designed in 1869 by Alexander Thomson, Great Western Terrace stands upon a stone platform contained at either end by railed walls.

‘It is widely thought to be the most monumental and original of all the surrounding terraces.’

