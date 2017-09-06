Historic former provost’s home now on market

Posted on

An impressive traditional family home, once owned by the Lord Provost of Elgin, has been put up for sale through Scotland’s leading property agency, Galbraith.

Fern Hurst was the home of the last Lord Provost of Elgin, Donald McLeman McIntosh, and the Grade-C listed ceremonial lamp-posts remain in the garden, denoting his former residence. In the past 50 years only two families have lived in Fern Hurst.

Rod Christie, a partner with Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: ‘This is a stunning property and it has a host of original features, including open fireplaces, original windows and the attractive slate roof. The rooms are all well-proportioned and the high ceilings internally give a feeling of space. Two of the major benefits of this home are firstly its location, in the heart of the historic city of Elgin, which will suit most families. Secondly, the garden to the rear is surprisingly quiet and private, given the house’s central position in Elgin, which makes it a real feature of the property. This is a substantial family home and the price of £300,000 is designed to attract a great deal of interest.’

The house offers five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a shower room, sitting room, sun room, kitchen with separate dining room, well-maintained gardens with some mature trees, a garage and outbuildings.

Fern Hurst is on the market for offers over £300,000, through Galbraith.