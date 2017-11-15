Historic Antonine Wall project is going back to the future

Posted on

Exciting plans are being developed to go back to the future with the world-famous Antonine Wall.

A new £1.6m project aims to bring the Roman frontier to life with a variety of initiatives.

Public meetings are being held in Bearsden next Tuesday (November 21) and in Twechar on December 2 to help build exciting plans for the Antonine Wall.

Rediscovering the Antonine Wall is a £1.6m scheme to deliver a range of projects along the route of the famous Roman wall – from the Clyde to the Forth.

Bearsden and Twechar are key locations and local residents have been invited to get involved.

A drop-in event is being held in Bearsden Cross Parish Church on Tuesday, November 21, from 2-8pm. Further information can be obtained at the Twechar Healthy Living and Enterprise Centre’s Christmas Market on Saturday, December 2, from noon and 3pm.

Ideas include:

· An Antonine Wall-inspired playpark at Peel Park, Kirkintilloch;

· Siting a replica distance slab near Twechar Healthy Living and Enterprise Centre;

· Multi-media projects related to sites along the wall;

· Developing and leading community initiatives – these could be anything from exhibitions and local research projects, to community gardens with a Roman twist and art activities;

· The ’21st Century Legion’ – a volunteer group which will help raise awareness of the wall, as well as developing and delivering activities.

Rediscovering the Antonine Wall is being led by West Dunbartonshire Council in partnership with East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow City, North Lanarkshire and Falkirk Councils, as well as Historic Environment Scotland.

The project has received a first-round pass from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), with development funding of £97,000 awarded to progress plans – allowing the group to apply for a full grant next year to implement the project.

Project manager Emma McMullen said: ‘Come along to the events in Bearsden and Twechar to hear more about the project and the exciting plans.

‘We want to engage with as many people as possible – enabling them to shape proposals for their communities.’

Councillor Jim Gibbons, convener of the Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets Committee at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: ‘Innovative proposals range from Roman-themed play spaces to a multi-media tour, aimed at bringing history and heritage to life for people of all ages.

‘The Antonine Wall is a key part of East Dunbartonshire’s rich history – with much to explore locally – and I look forward to hearing more about this project as it develops.’