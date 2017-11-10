Have you got what it takes to enter the Great British Bake Off?

Posted on

Scots are being encouraged to get off their soggy bottoms and enter next year’s Great British Bake Off.

The hit TV show, which moved from the BBC to Channel 4 this year, is looking for Britain’s best home bakers to enter the tent.

Scots have appeared regularly on the show, with Glasgow-based James Morton reaching the final in 2011.

Other memorable entrants include Banffshire’s Norman Calder in 2014, who won lots of praise for his straightforward bakes, Perthshire’s Flora Shedden in 2015, who opened her own bakery this year, and this year saw Tom Hetherington from Edinburgh taking part.

A spokesman for Love Productions, who make the show, said: ‘The hunt is on for amateur bakers to take part in the ninth series of The Great British Bake Off.

‘Are you brilliant with brioche? Or marvellous with meringue?

‘We’re looking for a fresh batch of brilliant, amateur bakers to dough battle and enter the tent.

‘If you fancy putting your skills to the test, apply now and prove what you’re made of.

‘Or if you know someone up for the challenge, tell them to get off their soggy bottoms, give them a crème pat on the back and persuade them to apply!’

The beloved TV show is hosted by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The deadline for all applications is Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Would-be contestants can apply online at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk, or for more information, call 0207 067 4837, or email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk.