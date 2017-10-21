Halloween scares set to come to Dalkeith

Posted on

A spook-tacular wonderland for youngsters will be created at Dalkeith Country Park to celebrate Halloween.

Fort Douglas is set to be transformed into a haunted playground with plenty of ghosts, witches and pumpkins for children to discover and have fun with between Friday and Tuesday, October 27 and 31 October, writes Imogen Lovie.

Children are also encouraged to dress up as the park will be awarding prizes to the best fancy dress costume each day.

A range of fantastic Halloween-themed games will also be available for all families to enjoy on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29. The fun games include Pin the Boo on the Ghost, Pumpkin Beanbag Toss, Witches Hat Ring Toss and Pumpkin Noughts and Crosses.

Julie Merrilees, visitor services manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “There is lots to keep families entertained at Dalkeith Country Park this Halloween.

Julie added “Children and adults alike are sure to be amazed at our spine-chilling playground and our rangers have created an action-packed schedule of ghoulish games. Make sure you stop by to celebrate Halloween with us – and don’t forget to dress up.”

Fort Douglas is open every single day from 10am with the last entry at 5pm. Entry costs £3 for children aged between three and five years, £5 for children aged between six and 12 years – adults and under-twos go free.

For more info on what’s on at the Park, visit www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk and www.restorationyard.com.