Glittering Elements at Scottish jewellery exhibition

A showcase exhibition of the finest in gold, silver and jewellery is coming to Edinburgh early next month.

50 Secrets of Magic Craftsmanship, which takes place from Thursday, November 2, until Sunday, November 5, has been specially commissioned by the Incorporation of Goldsmiths and Lyon & Turnbull.

Elements, Edinburgh’s annual festival of jewellery, silver and gold, is now in its third year and will include a selling fair and a series of special events, as well as the exhibition. It takes place in the Lyon and Turnbull auction rooms.

The exhibition has been created by leading modern jewellery curators Amanda Game, former director of the Scottish Gallery, and Professor Dorothy Hogg MBE, designer and former head of jewellery and silversmithing at Edinburgh College of Art.

It features more than 70 exhibits including modern interpretations of remarkable craftsmanship in gold such as Sun Disc by Perthshire-based designer Malcolm Appleby and a dramatic ring by Jacqueline Mina, originally commissioned for a private collection.

Amanda said: “Dorothy and I wanted to support the Elements project by bringing together some very different contemporary works that reveal the magical possibilities of both human imagination and dedicated craftsmanship in this field.

“Ranging from Maria Hanson’s exploration of the deconstructed materials of our mobile phones to Giovanni Corvaja’s breathtaking experiments in precious metals, we invite all to see this show in the context of Elements and its ambition to create new opportunities for inventive, ethical and skillful design and craftsmanship in 21st century Scotland.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work on this project with Mary Michel and her team in such a beautiful venue. Loans have come from generous private collectors, as well as artists’ studios to enable this display and our thanks go to them.”

Also on show will be works by those who trained in jewellery design but have moved into different fields, such as Cathie Pilkington, a London-based sculptor and Royal Academician whose bronze entitled Degas Doll V is on loan from a London collection, and who originally studied jewellery and silversmithing in Edinburgh.

The exhibition title 50 Secrets of Magic Craftsmanship – originally the title for a surrealist text by artist Salvador Dali in the 1940s – was chosen by the curators as it suggested elements of works that they both admire: works that evoke curiosity, stimulate imagination and demonstrate the magical possibilities of craftsmanship.

Dorothy said: “Variety is the spice of life and Amanda and I have indulged our delight in the diversity of approaches within the subject of jewellery and related fields in 50 Secrets of Magic Craftsmanship.

“From the exquisite kinetic brooch in gold by Jacqueline Ryan to the specially commissioned Michael Kors handbag designed by Edinburgh jewellery graduate Nicola Glass, the flexibility of creative individuals to work within and across disciplines is demonstrated throughout the exhibition.”

Mary Michel, director of the Incorporation of Goldsmiths of the City of Edinburgh, said: “The exhibition provides a chance to see some truly exceptional craftsmanship.

“It’s a joy because it includes such a variety of pieces, many of which have never before been shown in the UK, and which span generations, technologies and approaches.”

“The work selected demonstrates an intelligent use of materials allied with thoughtful and imaginative design.”

Alex Dove, associate director of Lyon and Turnbull added: “As a company we have a long history of supporting both established and emerging artists from Scotland and beyond, as such we are very excited to have the opportunity to host such a wonderful range of contemporary design and craftsmanship in our historic Georgian saleroom this November.”

The exhibition is supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland’s Open Project Fund.

Helena Ward, creative industries manager at Creative Scotland said: “This festival will showcase makers from a diverse range of practice in precious metal, who are taking their craft to a new level though materials and technical skills. It will also provide visitors with the rare opportunity to meet craft makers from all over the UK, celebrate their extraordinary craftmanship – and perhaps buy a piece of craft too.”

Normal opening times are 11am to 6pm daily for the duration of the fair. It is at 33 Broughton Place, Edinburgh.

Entry to the fair is by catalogue and costs £5, which allows unlimited access for the duration of the festival. There is free admission for under-16s.