Glenborrodale Castle: historic property with two private islands hits the market

An A-listed Scots baronial mansion which looks fit to feature in a Hollywood fairy tale blockbuster or period drama, and comes complete with two islands, is now on the market.

Dating from 1902, Glenborrodale Castle is a five storey, 16 bedroom property set on the southern shore of the idyllic Ardnamurchan Peninsula in Lochaber.

The castle is set in a vast 133 acres of land, and the sale includes the Isle of Risga and Eilean an Feidh – meaning the new owner can take a boat trip to these uninhabited islands.

The palatial property also boasts a beautiful feature staircase with marble steps, three expansive public rooms and a turret with panoramic views of Loch Sunart and the Isles of Carna and Oronsay.

To add to the whole attractive package, the property also comprises an adjoining tennis court, gym and sauna, games room, a boat house complete with jetty and staff accommodation, as well as having many beautiful original features including marble fireplaces, cornicing and sandstone arches.

The property is on the market with Perth-based Chartered Surveyors, Land and Estate Agents Bell Ingram for offers over £3.75 million.

Carl Warden, of Bell Ingram’s Perth office, said: ‘Scotland is famous for its castles but it’s rare that any come onto the open market – particularly one which also includes two unoccupied islands in the sale.

‘Glenborrodale has previously been run as a hotel and could continue to be used for this purpose or could equally make a romantic wedding venue, presenting the ideal business opportunity to the buyer. It would also make a stunning and unique private home.

‘As the fixtures and fittings of the castle are also included in the sale, it is in walk in condition and ready to go. We would encourage any interested buyers to organise a viewing as soon as possible, as this is a truly must-see property.”

The Ardnamurchan Peninsula area offers some of the most outstanding coast line scenery together with an abundance of wildlife. Outdoor enthusiasts will also not be disappointed, as sailing, angling, kayaking and whale watching are just some of the activities on offer.

Local amenities, including a primary school, doctor, dentists, shops and hotels, are available in the nearby villages of Saln and Acharacle.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only and can be arranged through Bell Ingram’s Perth office on 01738 621 121. More information about Glenborrodale Castle can be found here.