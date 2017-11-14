Glen Nevis hostel gets a major revamp

Posted on

Visitors to the Glen Nevis Youth Hostel will be in for a treat when they visit next year.

SYHA Hostelling Scotland has announced a major redevelopment project at the facility, to give it a major revamp.

The project is a key part of SYHA’s long-term strategic plan, which includes a continual programme of modernisation across the network to improve the overall hostelling experience in Scotland.

The redevelopment of Glen Nevis Youth Hostel builds on the organisation’s commitment to provide great quality accommodation in the finest locations Scotland has to offer.

A popular destination with travellers, the project will transform the current hostel into a contemporary environment, offering terrific value for money, flexible accommodation with a mix of private en-suite rooms and shared accommodation.

Guests will also benefit from a modern, well-appointed self-catering kitchen and welcoming open plan living spaces with panoramic views over the spectacular Nevis mountain range.

The youth hostel closed last month, but will re-open in time for peak season 2018.

SYHA chief executive Margo Paterson said: ‘I’m delighted that the project is now underway and we’re looking forward to see the new youth hostel take shape over the coming months.

‘We’re proud to be leaders in hostelling and this project truly reflects our mission, to make Scotland accessible to more people than anyone else, providing affordable, welcoming accommodation in the best locations across Scotland.

‘This development comes quickly on the back of extensive improvements and upgrades to Aberdeen Youth Hostel and reflects our commitment to the modernisation of our network.

‘We pride ourselves in excellent customer service, listening to our members and guests, understanding their needs and developing our network to offer them the best possible hostelling experience.

‘We want them to discover the real Scotland with us.’

SYHA Hostelling Scotland is a self-funding charitable organisation with 34 hostels located throughout Scotland, accommodating 400,000 guests every year, with a turnover of £8m and an estimated contribution to the Scottish visitor economy of £25m.