Royal Highland Show toasts gin, beer, and PJs launch

THE Royal Highland Show has released a gin to celebrate its 200th anniversary, alongside a beer partnership, and merchandise – including a pair of pyjamas.

The gin was made for the show by Moray Distillery in Elgin, which launched its Avva gin in 2016.

A bespoke recipe was created using 12 botanicals – including dandelion, nettle, and red clover – sourced from eight regions throughout Scotland.

The show used to tour around the eight regions before settling into its permanent home at Ingliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh in 1960.

Those eight regions still take turns to “host” the show, with the Highlands and islands leading this year’s presidential team.

Bill Gray, chairman of the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), which organises the show, said: “We are very excited to launch this special gin, commemorating 200 years since the first Highland show took place in 1822.

“Avva Scottish Gin is a perfect example of a brand that is innovating and using their position in the Highlands and islands to its advantage – its unique location allows it to create a delicious, high-quality craft gin.

“The eight regional botanicals blend perfectly with one another and we hope Highland show fans will join us in raising a glass to 200 years of this very special show.”

The labels for the limited-edition gin feature archive paintings of historic Highland show winners: a Leicester tup, painted by John Sheriff aroun 1844; plus a Clydesdale stallion from around 1866 and a polled Angus from around 1843, both painted by Gourley Steel.

Jill Brown, distiller at Moray Distillery, added: “It really is such a privilege and honour to be involved with this gin and celebrate 200 years of the show.

“The distillation is carried out using a botanical basket on our still, Jessie-Jean, who is the UK’s first Scottish-made gin still.

“The Royal Highland Show is an event I’ve personally attended for around 20 years, initially to help show North Country Cheviot sheep and since 2016 with my company, which initially was an idea born out of visit to the food hall at the show.”

From gin to beer

Meanwhile, Innis & Gunn has become the show’s brewery partner and principal beer supplier.

Its beers will be served at more than 20 bars at the showground.

Iain Green, who farms at Corskie in Moray, supplies barley to Crisp Malting Group, which in turn supplies Innis & Gunn – and so he’s looking forward to trying beer made using his crops.

“It is great to see Scottish produce come to the fore at the Highland – as a showcase for the best in food, forming and rural life, it is field to pint at its best,” Green said.

And finally…

As well as its drinks partnerships, the Royal Highland Show has also unveiled more merchandise for its 200th anniversary – including a pair of pyjamas.

The textile print, which is also being used for scarves, was designed by Scottish-born Karen Mabon.

Amy Briggs, marketing manager for the show, said: “These are truly beautiful designs that will be fun mementos for Royal Highland Show and animal lovers alike.

“The designs bring together everything we love about the show including farmyard animals, winners’ rosettes, and – of course – tractors.”

This year’s Highland show takes place on 23-26 June.

