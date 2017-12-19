Get the better of the great outdoors with FINDRA’s merino wool clothing

Posted on

FINDRA is an award-winning outdoor adventure clothing brand designed for women who enjoy being outside in nature.

Founded in 2014 by fashion designer Alex Feechan, FINDRA combines Alex’s love of the great outdoors with her talent as a designer.

Bringing together a wealth of experience and international design knowledge, FINDRA has created a unique product offering of stylish and understated performance clothing and accessories.

Made in the UK, the innovative seamless merino wool clothing is designed to flatter and compliment an active lifestyle.

The properties of merino make it the perfect fibre for use in the great outdoors, the natural colours and toning are inspired directly from Scotland’s natural beauty, dramatic landscapes and rugged natural textures.

Based in the old textile village of Innerleithen in the stunning Tweed Valley, FINDRA embraces its Scottish roots, taking inspiration from the community, history and people of this rich landscape.

The FINDRA design hub from which the business is run, offers customers the opportunity to buy products, attend talks and meet the team behind the brand.

