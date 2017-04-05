Posted on

Europe’s biggest science festival invites audiences to Get Connected as it explores what it means to live in the Information Age. Running now until 16 April, Edinburgh International Science Festival, powered by EDF Energy, is taking place in 29 venues across Edinburgh.

Cutting-edge discussions and debates on themes of our modern, connected world including technology, communications, sustainability and society featuring Dr Aleks Krotoski, Dame Anne Glover, Julian Baggini, Prof Sheila Rowan and Dr Paul Patras.

In-depth explorations of food science, space, the environment and health feature Prof Mark Maslin, Dr Adam Rutherford, Steve Jones and Prof Derek Bell.

Big nights out where science is at the heart of sociable: Public Service Broadcasting: The Race for Space LIVE, Science Festival Lates and Party On.

Plus Prof Richard Wiseman is on a mission to create a perfect nap in Nap Time at Summerhall.. the results of his survey exploring the nation’s napping habits will be announced soon!

The biggest ever arts programme at the Science Festival include contemporary art at Summerhall and rich theatre offer: Stef Smith’s A Girl in the Machine, Grid Iron and Lung Ha’s Dr Stirlingshire’s Discovery, Cosmonaut exploring the early space race between Russia and the USA and many more…

For families looking for something to do with the kids over the Easter holidyas, there’s the six-floor science playground at City Art Centre filled with interactive workshops where children age 3-12 can spend a whole day.

Family-friendly events continue at the National Museum of Scotland (Play On interactive exhibition explores how technology influences leisure time), Summerhall (Experimentarium featuring a Large Honeybee Collider!) and around town!

www.sciencefestival.co.uk/

By Morag Bootland