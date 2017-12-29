Generous diners and restaurant group donate over £5000 to charity

Posted on

A restaurant group has raised thousands of pounds for homeless in Edinburgh.

The Vittoria Group have donated over £5000 to the Social Bite Charity.

From 1-15 December, Vittoria group customers had the chance to add £1 to their bill raising £1199 for the homeless charity at Vittoria on the Bridge, Vittoria on the Walk and La Favoriita restaurants.

In addition the group’s La Favorita events trailer raised £3888 at the world’s largest ever sleepout at Princes Street Gardens serving up pizza slices to fundraisers, with all profits from the night along with restaurant donations totalling £5087 gifted to the Scottish charity.

Earlier this month the Edinburgh restaurant group also teamed up with Social Bite to organise a mass pizza delivery to homeless people across Edinburgh throughout the week running up to their Sleep in the Park event on 9 December.

In partnership with the charity, their La Favorita Delivered vehicles delivered over 100 pizzas feeding individuals and families living in temporary accommodation, hostels and emergency housing across the city.

Vittoria Group is a family company, established in 1970, which now runs a number of Italian restaurants throughout the city including Taste of Italy, Vittoria on the Walk, Vittoria on the Bridge, La Favorita and up-market fine dining Italian restaurant Divino.

The company also operates 30 vehicles across its four La Favorita Delivered branches at Portobelllo, Morningside, Blackhall and Leith. The restaurant group is committed to cementing its place as a community focused business by supporting local charities.

Over 8,000 people slept rough in Edinburgh earlier this month as part of Sleep in the Park, raising almost £4 million to help eradicate homelessness in Scotland.

Social Bite are a national Social Enterprise in Scotland. Through a chain of cafes and restaurants they employ over 100 people many of whom have struggled with homelessness. They are the largest distributor of fresh free food to the homeless in the UK giving out over 100,000 items of food and hot drinks per year.

Josh Littlejohn MBE, co-founder of Social Bite, said: ‘I’d like to extend a huge thank you to Vittoria Group for their generosity and support with Sleep in the Park. It was a pleasure to have them on board and a partnership that we will continue to work with in the future.’

Tony Crolla, chairman of Vittoria Group, added: ‘Vittoria Group have been part of the Edinburgh restaurant scene since 1970 and we wanted to show our support to help eradicate homelessness in the capital and beyond with our brilliant new charity partnership with the Sleep in the Park event and Social Bite.

‘We would like to thank all our customers for their generosity this festive season and we are delighted to donate over £5000 to such a brilliant local charity.’