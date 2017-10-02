Gearing up for a busy day in Aberdeenshire

Posted on

The Grampian Transport Museum in Aberdeenshire is gearing up for a big event next weekend.

Following the amazing response to a new traction engine event at the museum last October at the museum in Alford, it is making a return by popular demand.

The Bon Accord Steam Engine Club and the museum are teaming up again to stage Steam @ Alford on Sunday, October 8.

Around 20 of the area’s steamers will attend for demonstrations and display in the museum arena.

The museum’s policy of maximum access will extend to the event with a chance to talk to enthusiastic owners, climb aboard, footplate rides and rides aboard the world’s oldest operational Sentinel steam waggon.

There will be a talk delivered in front of the grandstand to explain the workings of a

traction engine and this will be followed by a question and answer session.

During the afternoon a number of trials and demonstrations will be staged with expert commentary.

The oldest engine booked in so far, a Fowler of Leeds christened Prosper Gem, dates

from 1908. There are several steam wagons including the Barracks Steam Museum’s Foden of 1924 and known as Heilan Laddie. This popular local vehicle has travelled far and wide under its own steam to events throughout Britain.

Steam rollers are well represented and a curious hybrid known as the Puddock returns to the traction engine scene after a major refit. This engine began life as a steam roller but was adapted many years ago into a powerful steam tractor sporting pneumatic tyres.

The day will have plenty to entertain the whole family, including refreshments, a massive heavy haulage inflatable and a models tent. There will even be a water dowsing demonstration.

Steam @ Alford opens at 10am with steam raising until 11am and the activities begin thereafter.

Entry to the event is £8 for adults and £1 for children, which includes free entry to the museum.

Car parking is free and can be found on site by following temporary signs.